Christopher Allen Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 5:00 a.m., the sunset for Christopher Allen Rogers a.k.a. Chris.

He was the sixth child of seven born on August 4, 1964 in Brooklyn, New York to Betty Jo Rogers.

Due to the death of their mother, Chris and his six siblings relocated to Youngstown, Ohio to live with and be cared for by their Uncle, Charles Rogers.

He attended the Youngstown Public School System and he later earned a Dental Hygienist Associates Degree.

Chris was quite the comedian who loved fishing and who had a genuine love for dogs. He was an extremely gifted and talented individual who could cleverly redesign any object to serve as another purpose. Additionally, he was a self-made Electrical Engineer because he had the ability to disassemble and reassemble any electronic device and restore it to its full capacity with added features. He also drew and colored characters so true to form that it could almost be mistaken as a photocopy. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and he loved to dance to and listen to his favorite musician of all times, Roger Troutman.

He leaves to cherish his memories, Christopher Allen Rogers II and Kendra Wilson, both of Columbus and his long time special friend, Teresa McDowell of Columbus. He also leaves behind five sisters, Aundria Rogers and Connie Rogers both of Youngstown, Yvette Rogers of Columbus, Victoria Rogers Callis of Baltimore, Maryland and Blanche Jackson (David) of Baltimore, Maryland. Left behind also is his dear brother, Henry “Tony” Rogers (Sophie) of Brooklyn, New York and two grandsons of Youngstown.

Chris’ absence will also be felt by a host of nieces and nephews some of whom he shared memorable moments with and special bonds.

He also leaves behind Edward Bunkley who was like a brother to him and long time friends, Dewayne Preston and Elliot Johnson, who will also miss him along with many others.

He was preceded in death by his mother and son, DeAndre Edward.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

A private service funeral service will follow for immediate family at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building, rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.