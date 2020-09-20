Christina Brantley, Aliquippa, PA

ALIQUIPPA, Pensylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christina Brantley 73, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania departed this life Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Ms. Brantley was born December 16, 1947 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Slim Anderson and Elsie Thompson.

She was a former police officer and bartender. She enjoyed line dancing, cooking and most of all spending time with her family.

She leave to cherish her memories her children, Duval Conner, DaShone Conner, Emmett (Sophia Beal) Conner, Sr., Leon Brantley, Trinina (E.B.Gowdy) Conner, Tony Moses, Rodney Moses, Bobby (Caprice) Green and Maxine Jefferson whom she reared; 30 grandchildren including Shone and RaShohn Conner whom she reared; 20 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Brantley; her sister, Gwendolyn Wannamaker and her lifetime partner, Bill Hendrix.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Jaylex Event Center 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44511.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building. we ask that guests do not linger the after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

