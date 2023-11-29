YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christian A. Oliver, 29, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Christian was born on November 22, 1993, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

He loved spending time with his family, going to Mill Creek Park, dinosaurs and archeology, watching his favorite football team play (Pittsburgh Steelers) and most especially, music. He absolutely loved music.

He was blessed to have two sets of parents and is survived by the mother who raised him, Jeanine Bonilla of Orlando, Florida and his biological parents, Tina Oliver and Marniese Kimbrough, both of Youngstown, Ohio. He also leaves behind his sisters, Rebecca Bonilla of Youngstown, Ohio. and Mercedes Nadal of Orlando, Florida and his brothers, Michael Ditosto, Jr. of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, Marniese Kimbrough, Jr., Jay’Qwan Kimbrough, and Rashaad Kimbrough, all of Youngstown, Ohio, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Christian was preceded in death by the father who raised him, Rafael Bonilla, his brother Michael Oliver, and sisters Starre Angelissa-Noel Ditosto and Heaven Angel Oliver.

A visitation only will be held at F. D. Mason Funeral Home on Thursday November 30, 2023 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held at the Little Hall Down Under at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help cover the cost of the funeral services.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.