Christa Hugley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christa Hugley, 36, transitioned this life on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Christa was born on December 19, 1984,in Youngstown, Ohio to Rodney and Elvirida Hugley.

Christa attended the Youngstown City Schools and was a former employee of Nemenz IGA and was a housekeeper.

She leaves to mourn her parents; four children, K-Jaun Hugley, Malayshia Hugley, Shimyia Hugley and Christopher Hugley; two sisters, Anita Hugley and Jessica Hugley; three brothers, Rodney Hugley, Jonathan Hugley and Clive Hugley and a host of relatives, and friends.

Christa grew up and was a member of Phillips Chapel COGIC. ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­

Christa will always be remembered by hersweet and soft voice. If you knew her, you couldn’t help but to give her whatever she wanted after hearing her sweet and soft voice. Christa was a mother, sister and a daughter whom her family loved dearly. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Calling hours was Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial services are at 11:00 a.m. at F.D. Mason Funeral Home, Inc.

