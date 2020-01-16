Chester Lamar Richardson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chester Lamar Richardson, 64, transitioned to heavenly home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born January 8, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Ollie J. and the late Virginia Richardson, Sr.

He was a graduate of the North High School in 1975 and attended Youngstown State University.

He was employed with General Motors for several years and worked at Gateways to Better Living for over 30 years.

Chester was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He acquired a love boxing at a very young age and for several years in the Golden Gloves, watching boxing and sports on TV was a passion of his.

He leaves to honor his life and legacy, his childhood sweetheart, the former Renee Morris, whom he married May, 1980 and to that union three children were born, Durrell, Sr., Melanie and Chad Richardson; his father, Ollie J. Richardson; three grandchildren, Durrell (D.J) Richardson, Jr., Kennedy Tucker and Jasiyah Moreland; his siblings, Ollie (Rose), Jr., Gregory and Randall Richardson, Sharon Kay Muldrow, Gloria (David) Blackmon, Claudette (Lucious) Richardson-Clinkscale, Valerie (Ricky) Fleetion, Rosalind Ratliff and Diane Hall; two aunts, Minnie Erkard and Willie Matthew; a close friend, Marco ( Deanie) Hammond and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends.

Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Freddie Hamilton and his grandparents, Minnie Anderson, Julia Benjamin, Marion Anderson and Percy Lett, Sr.

Chester’s homegoing celebration will be Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. and the celebration of life immediately following at 12:00 Noon.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 17, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.