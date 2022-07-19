YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Cheryl L. Peterson departed this life on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at her residence.

Cheryl was born June 13, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Walter Ben Peterson and Emily Chinn Peterson.

She attended Youngstown City Schools and graduated from The Rayen School in 1981. Cheryl graduated from YSU with an Associate Degree, and National College with a degree in Health Technology.

She was a member of Zionhill Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, kitchen committee and helped with Vacation Bible School.

Cheryl was employed at Real Care Home and Heritage Manor. She also worked at several nursing homes in the area.

Cheryl loved her family and friends. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan



Cheryl leaves in her memory a daughter Brittany Danielle Peterson of Campbell, a sister; Beverly Montanez, a niece; Tami Montanez, and a great-nephew Shawon Montanez. She also leaves two special cousins; Bennett Chinn III and Lori Chinn, a godson; Brian Logan, and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her uncle Bennett Chinn II and her grandparents.



Memorial service will be Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church at 220 Jefferson Street. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.



Please remember to follow CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement