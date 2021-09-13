Cherie Betts, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cherie Betts 65, departed this life on Saturday, August 28, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown Campus.



Cherie was born January 31, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Willie and Betty Betts and the granddaughter of Henry and Elizabeth Irby and Fannie Howell.

She was a graduate of East High School class of 1978.

Cherie served as a caregiver in different departments at Heritage Manor and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

She was a very kind-hearted, loved woman, was a mother to all and loved by many who knew her.



She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Justin Betts; her sister, Cynthia Betts; granddaughter, Arianna Lashay Bett; nieces, Cynita Bolds, Candise and Christian Shavers; nephews, Dwayne, Devon, Diante, Dominique Shavers and her Godson, Jamil Wilkins; special friends, Pauline Tyson and Joyce Bennett and a host of other relatives and friends.



Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Friends may call at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. We were given the honor to serve the family during this bereavement hour.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING.

