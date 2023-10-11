YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chauncey A. Harris 73, formerly of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, October 2, 2023 at home with his family by his side.

Chauncey A. Harris was born May 16, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of George H. and Ethel Lovetta Wainwright Harris Sr. Chauncey was a 1969 graduate of East High School.

Upon graduation he worked for US Steel for 12 years, Steel Door for four years, and P&R Heating and Cooling for five years.

He loved to listen to music, he liked doing puzzles, watching cowboy movies, and he was a diehard Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jacqueline Staten Harris of Montgomery Village, Maryland, of 36 years, a daughter, Tahnee Harris-Hall, a son, Carlos L. Harris, and a niece whom he reared, Katherine M. Harris, siblings, George H. (Katrina) Harris, Jr., Regina V. (Peter) Green, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bernard O. Harris.

Funeral service will be Friday, October 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Third Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the extreme honor to serve the Harris Family at this time of bereavement. Please continue to keep them in your daily prayers. Thank you for entrusting us with your care.

