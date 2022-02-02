CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms Charolette Pearl Solomon entered into eternal rest on January 25, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.



Charolette was born on May 10, 1952.

Charolette was an active grandmother until her recent illness, she took great pride in aiding and encouraged others to use their God given talent. She enjoyed card games and internet games. Charolette loved to bake, cook and feed everyone. You had to eat if you came to her home, If not, she would be offended, so everyone left her house with a full belly.



She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughters, Chantelle and Kristy both of Campbell Ohio. Six grandchildren of Campbell, Ohio Mikayla, Michael, Katavian, Kalia, Kaiden, Chalya; seven great-grandchildren. All of her grand/great grandchildren were the love of her world and a host of nieces and nephews. She cherished her time with his family and friends



Charolette was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia and late Husband, Kaid Solomon

Surely the wings that ascend to the Heavens and the spaces between the clouds are singing the praises of his spirit. The why’s are no longer important only the when’s we will meet again. Rest in Paradise.



There will be a viewing only Monday, February 7, 2022 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Please remember to follow CDC guidelines of (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

The family will be hosting a repast meal at Jerusalem Baptist Church 2003 Wilson Avenue Youngstown, Ohio 44506.