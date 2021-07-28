Charles W. Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. Rogers 89, Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 peacefully at his residence after battling a lengthy illness.



Mr. Rogers was born November 15, 1931 in Florence South Carolina a son of Henry and Blanche Rogers.

He attended the Florence South Carolina public school system, went to church regularly as a child and was a member of a Gospel quartet.

In his late teens he moved form South Carolina to Youngstown, where he was employed by the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Manufacturing Company for over 25 years. He retired in the late 1970’s after becoming disabled.

In and around Youngstown he was known to purchase Cadillacs and therefore earned the nickname “Cadillac Charlie”. He loved music and listened to a variety of it. He was an avid fisherman and often times he was accompanied by his nephew/son Chris who preceded him in death. He grew his own vegetables and enjoyed cooking and eating southern style meals.



He was a shrewd businessman who owned several real estate properties where he affectionately made sure that his daughter, nieces and nephews occupied. He had a quiet way of showing love; because without hesitation he took in and cared for his only sister Betty Jo’s seven children after her passing. He was an excellent provider and made it his business that no one he loved was ever without food, clothing or shelter.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter; Penelope Bunkley and son Edward Bunkley, a granddaughter; LaQuasha N. Bunkley and grandson Juston T. Dunn, also left behind to mourn his passing are his nieces and nephews who he referred to as his daughters and sons; Aundria Rogers, Blanche (David) Jackson, Constance Rogers, Yvette Rogers, and Victoria Callis Rogers, and Henry a.k.a. Tony Rogers ad a host of great and great great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Betty Jo Rogers, William Mack Rogers and John Rogers.

Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home

