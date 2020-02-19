Charles Michael (Jihad) Pullen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Michael (Jihad) Pullen, 37, was born April 26, 1982, in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest son of Heywood, Jr. and Betty Pullen.

He was a graduate of Raybrook High School.

He was a personal fitness trainer and loved to work out. Charles worked for galaxy, NPW and was a delivery driver for Marco Pizza.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and loved taking pictures. He always had a smile on his face that would light up a room.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his mother, Betty Pullen of Youngstown; four brothers, Clinton (Mookie) Brown and Kevin Pullen of Youngstown, Heywood (Carol) Cunningham-Pullen of North Carolina and Aaron Reid of Texas; two sisters, Toni (Cedric) Irvin of Texas and Tawanda Poole of Youngstown; three sons, Keilyn Pullen, Charles Pullen, Jr. and Par’Rion Waller of Youngstown; one daughter, Shannon Sims of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother-in-law, Darryl Poole of Mississippi; a special friend, Dawn Drake; special aunt, Lizzie Moore and uncle, Booker T. Brown and a host of nieces and nephews, one whom he grew up with, JaVonne (“his honey”) Brown.

He was preceded in death by his father, Heywood Pullen, Jr.; grandparents, Heywood Pullen, Sr. and Mallie Pullen, Rev. Booker T. and Lealer “Red” Brown and great-grandmother, Cleophia House.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.