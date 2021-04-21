Charles Lee Gilford, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Charles Lee Gilford 80, of Youngstown departed this life on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Continuing Health Care of Boardman.

Charles was born December 21, 1940 in Youngstown a son of Sam and Sadie Dozier Gilford.

He played football for North High School and later joined the Army.

He later became employed at the Republic Rubber Company.

He enjoyed fishing, watching the Cleveland Browns and drinking his beer while joking around with family.

He leaves to cherish, two sisters, Emma Jean Roland and Geraldine Ward; two brothers, Ollie Gilford all of Youngstown, Joel (Kathy) Friendly of Delaware and Mr. & Mrs. Kenneth of Alaska; three daughters, Charlene McQueen, Sadie McQueen and Francine (John) Harvey, all of Youngstown and Renea (Angelio) Butler of Baltimore, Maryland; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Johnny Dozier and a host of nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Charlie Brown, Jr. and Tony McQueen; two brothers, Cleophus and Deacon; a granddaughter, Cherrelle Gilford and a great-grandson, Karson Haskins.

“Charles will truly be missed by all”

Funeral service was held Wednesday, April 21 at 3:00 p.m. at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

