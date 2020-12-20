Charles E. May, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. May, Sr., 65, of Warren, departed this life on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 after an extended illness.

He was born February 5, 1955 in Warren to Malcolm and Annie Lois (Provo) May.

Charles graduated from Warren Western Reserve in 1973 and had a diverse work history.

Among his occupations included line cook at Denny’s Restaurant for 11 years, a line worker at Youngstown Sinter for 13 years and a courier for Trumbull Special Courier for 7 years.

His hobbies included fishing, traveling and spending time with his family.

A lifelong member of Hoyt St. Flourishing Ministries COGIC, Charles’ greatest work was in service of his beloved church. Under the leadership of Supt. Nolan Brown, he was called to the ministry in 1986 and ordained an Elder in 1996. Under the leadership of Dr. Gerald Morgan, he served as a Sunday School Superintendent, Evangelist, and Revivalist.

Left to cherish his memory are Annie (Wade) May, his devoted wife of 37 years and their two loving children, Ashley (Curtis) Bankston of Goodyear, Arizona and Charles E. May II of Warren. In addition to these, Terry (Russell) Gory of Weirton, West Virginia and Craig McDaniels of Warren, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Keith (Heidi) Hazel, Dexter (Molly) Hazel, Beanna Hazel, Anthony Brown, Chase Bankston, Curtis Bankston IV and Caliyah Bankston; two great-grandsons, Griffin Hazel and Apollo Brown; two siblings, Christine (Archie) Lyons and Landford May, both of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Deloris Richards, Eunice May and Shirleen Barnes and two brothers, Walter May and Clinton May.

There will be a walk-through viewing from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. in Youngstown.

A private funeral will be held for the family only on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Hoyt St. Flourishing Ministries C.O.G.I.C in Warren, Ohio.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.