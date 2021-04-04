Charles Buster Tucker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Charles Buster Tucker departed this life on Monday, March 29, 2021 at his home with his children by his side.

Charles was born on July 6, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of L.C. Buster and Ruby Worthen Tucker.

He attended The Rayen School and worked as a security guard at West Call Center for several years.

Charles loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed reading and driving his grandchildren around to visit family and friends.

Charles leaves to cherish his memory his children; his siblings, Bettye R. Jackson, Brenda Williams, Derrell, Benjamin and Keith; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Dwan K. Hooper Tucker; his parents and his brother Kelvin Tucker.

Charles’ motto was, “To live and let live!” He touched many lives and was loved by many.

A Memorial service will take place on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Due to the pandemic please follow CDC guidelines (6 feet rule) and wear a mask that covers your mouth and noses completely.

