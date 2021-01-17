Charles Bryant Foster, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Bryant Foster was born Charles Theodore Houser on March 17, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was 47 years old when he departed this world on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Mr. Foster was a United States Navy veteran.

He worked in security, enjoyed playing billiards and was a part of Bill’s Place Pool Team. Charles enjoyed playing basketball, boxing, swimming, football and bowling. He was a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball fan and a die-hard Cleveland Browns/Ravens fan. He was an avid video game player and pet owner of Jon Snow, the guinea pig. He also spoke multiple languages.

Mr. Foster had lived in the Philippines and loved the rain there.

Mr. Foster leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Amber Grimm Foster; his children, Austin Jordan of the United States Navy and Naiah Scribner of Lorain, Ohio; his mother, Thelma Jean Houser and his adoptive mother, Noreen Foster. Charles also leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Lisa (Robert) McClendon, LaNae (James) Thurman, Erica Foster, Leon (Dereca) Whatley and La’Rita Whatley and a host of neices, nephews, great-neices, aunts, uncles, great-uncles, cousins and friends.

Preceding him in death was his adoptive father, Eric Foster.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home where a private service will take place for the immediate family only.

Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building. CDC and State rules will be strictly enforced. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been granted the honor to serve the family at this most difficult time.

