Charles B. Spencer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Charles B. Spencer, 74, of Youngstown, departed this life Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Oasis Rehabilitation under the care of hospice.

Mr. Spencer was born June 20, 1946 in Youngstown a son of Marshall and Pauline Spencer.

He was a graduate of South High School.

He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Donald Spencer; his children, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Joan D. Brown and Mildred McQueen and his brothers, Mervin, James and Richard Spencer.

Due to the current pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

