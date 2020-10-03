Charles A. Huff, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. Huff, Sr., 57, of Youngstown, entered into his Heavenly home, Sunday, September 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Charles, affectionately known as “Tony,” was born December 20, 1962, in Youngstown, a son of Royal “Buck” and Joyce Huff.

He attended South High School.

He was employed at Doc John Auto Repair Shop, where he worked for many years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching football, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Tracy Clark (Huff); three daughters, Tatyana Dogan, Tashaunte Childs and Tynisha Clark; his son, Charles (Sandra) Huff, Jr.; two sisters, LaTonya Chism and Francine Eager; seven grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents; several uncles; two uncles; his brother, Dana Eager and a special brother, Michael Brooks.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., where a funeral service will follow.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

