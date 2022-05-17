NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Cecil Bradley Steele 69, of Niles, OH, departed this life on Sunday May 8, 2022 at MercyHealth St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Mr. Steele was born February 26, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Cecil and Rose West Steele.

He worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Dinesol Plastic, Andrews Metal and JL White Moving and Storeage.

He was of the Batist faith. In his spare time he enjoyed playing cards, listening to the blues and watching westerns. He was born and raised on the Sharon line.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, the former Ardessa Martin; his children, Pamela Johnson, Aqustus McCree, Cecil Steele, CeCelia Steele and William Steele; his siblings, Ethel (Booker) Robbins and Cassandra (George) Johnson; 21 grandchildren, six nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Clyde B. Steele; a nephew, Cecil Bevly and a niece Jade Boykin.

Funeral services will he held Tuesday May 17, 2022 at F D Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 W Rayen Ave, Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

