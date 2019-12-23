Cathy C. “Candy” Hobby, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will by 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Incorporated, for Ms. Cathy C. “Candy” Hobby, 62, Columbus, who departed this life on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Mt. Caramel East, in Columbus, Ohio.



Ms. Hobby was born December 2, 1957, the daughter of Roosevelt and Christine Metts Hobby.

She was a South High School graduate and enjoyed cooking and gardening.

She leaves her children, April (Joseph) Ross and Abron “Hester” Hobby; siblings, Harriet Blair, Elaine North and Diane Hobby; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her life partner, Joseph Williams; her dog, CoCo and uncle, Theodore Metts and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother, Eunice Jordon, her father, Napoleon Burke; her children, Aaron and Arlene Alaina Hobby; siblings, Albert Jordan, Bradley Metts, James Jordan, Roosevelt “Rudy” Hobby, Deborah Hobby-Jennings; special friends, Johnny Lightening and Hallie North and a nephew, JaKwon Sharpe.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at the funeral home.

