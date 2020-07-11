Catherine Livas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Livas, 93, of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Livas was born December 8, 1926, in Meigs, Georgia, a daughter of Thomas Ross, Sr. and Jennie Lewis.

She was a homemaker and a member of Antioch Baptist Church and was a deaconess, on the Mothers Board, Fellowship Committee and Pastors Aide.

She served with Helping Hands and with Classy Ladies, in her spare time she enjoyed cooking, decorating and shopping.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Julius ( Sheila) Livas, Jr., Gwendolyn ( Bruce) McLaurin, Paulette McCall and John (Avia) Livas; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the late Julius Livas, Sr.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church where the funeral will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Social Distancing will be upheld please wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

