Catherine “Kathy” Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Kathy” Smith, born January 30, 1948, passed away surrounded in the comfort of loved ones on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Kathy who was a fierce lover of life, laughter, cooking, decorating, fashion and family was preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt and Mary Lou Pickens; siblings, William (Martha), John, Ethel, and Theodore (Wanda); son, Antwan Pickens and beloved niece, Danielle Pickens.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Smith; children, Anthony (Catrese) Pickens, Evelyn Burgess, Ali Muhammad, Sr. and Bayan Muhammad; grandchildren, Jennifer R., Monique L., Chanaira B, Maryanne P., Latausha M., Ali M., Eratashia M., Kayan M., TeQuan M., Kellen M.,; Amon’Dre M., Keymon’Dre M., Jayan M. and JayQuan M.; 16 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Troy (Denise) McIntosh, Renee Johnson, Antoinette (Benjamin) Hodo, Charise King, Monique (Jeffrey) Schwehm, Bianca Smith and Bruce Smith; special and beloved nephew and nieces, Tameico, Sheena and Ralinda Pickens; a host of cousins in the Russell, Love, Toles, Cunningham/Freeman families and honorary daughter, Erica Williams.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 7, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

