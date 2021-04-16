Catherine “Chick” Withers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Chick” Cox was born February 24, 1937. She was the youngest of five children born to William and Ollie Curry Cox. Catherine was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio where she attended Covington Elementary School and graduated from The Rayen High School in 1955.



Upon graduation Catherine later moved to Cleveland, Ohio.

On July 21, 1962, she married Henry Lee Gray. From this union Catherines first son, Ricky Bernard Gray was born.

Following divorce Catherine moved back to Youngstown, finding employment at the General Electric Plant located on Market Street. She would faithfully work there 30 plus years before retiring.



On July 13, 1969, Catherine married Columbus (Jimmy) Withers. From this union Catherine was blessed with her second son, Isa (Christopher) Hamid Withers.



Catherine was a long time member of TheTabernacle Baptist Church.

Catherine attended Youngstown State University working toward a certification as a dietician.



Catherine later relocated to join her son, Isa, in Melbourne, Florida. It would be here that Catherine would be unexpectedly called home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Catherine will be remembered for her quiet nature, laughter and the ability to lite up a room with her smile. Catherine was a devoted wife, mother and sister.

She is survived by her two sons, Isa Withers of Melbourne, Florida and Ricky Gray of Winchester, Virginia and a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.



Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, William and Ollie Cox; husband, Jimmy Withers; three sisters, Bernice Miliner, Ida Adams and Gloria Cox and her one brother, William Cox, Jr.



Funeral service will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.



Due to the pandemic please follow the CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) for social distancing and wearing your mask that covers your mouth and nose. Please do not linger around so that the family may start promptly at 10 am for a private family funeral.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.