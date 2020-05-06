Breaking News
Catherine B. Butler, Youngstown, Ohio

F.D. Mason Funeral Home

April 29, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Catherine B. Butler, Youngstown, Ohio-obit
Catherine B. Butler 81, of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Greenbriar Nursing Center.Ms. Butler was born February 19, 1939 in Warren Ohio a daughter to Russell Butler and Mary Pollard.

She graduated from Warren G Harding High School was a housekeeper for many years with the Holiday Inn.

She was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.  

She enjoyed dancing, cooking, babysitting and doing puzzles. 

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Doyle Butler; her sisters, Denise Thomas and Louise Sullivan; her grandchildren, Shaheta Thomas, Ebony Fisher and Candice Billings; her cousins, Beverly Boyd and Latoya Walker with whom she stayed with and were her caregivers. 

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother whom reared her Ida Smith-Butler ; her grandson, Lewis Butler and her sister Loretta Butler. 

 Due to COVID-19, a private viewing will be held for the immediate family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family. 

