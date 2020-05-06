Catherine B. Butler, Youngstown, Ohio

Catherine B. Butler 81, of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Greenbriar Nursing Center.Ms. Butler was born February 19, 1939 in Warren Ohio a daughter to Russell Butler and Mary Pollard.

She graduated from Warren G Harding High School was a housekeeper for many years with the Holiday Inn.

She was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

She enjoyed dancing, cooking, babysitting and doing puzzles.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Doyle Butler; her sisters, Denise Thomas and Louise Sullivan; her grandchildren, Shaheta Thomas, Ebony Fisher and Candice Billings; her cousins, Beverly Boyd and Latoya Walker with whom she stayed with and were her caregivers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandmother whom reared her Ida Smith-Butler ; her grandson, Lewis Butler and her sister Loretta Butler.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing will be held for the immediate family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

