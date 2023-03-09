YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine A. Daniels, 40 Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Ms. Daniels was affectionately known as “Cat” was born July 17, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Kevin Daniels and Angelina Torres.

She was employed with Doyle construction as an installer, was an avid Dallas, cowboy fan and enjoyed cooking which was a great enjoyment to her, also singing and dancing. She was a member of Afro Dogs and before that was a member of the Brothers of Soul. As a mother, she enjoys spending time with her son, and everyone else’s children called her auntie.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her parents; her son, Martize Daniels; her fiancé, Alex Doyle; her siblings, Renada Torres, Tierra Berry, Cherice Daniels, Darnell Patterson and Brandon Russ and a host of nieces, nephews, Godsisters, Godbrothers and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by grandmother, Catherine Daniels; her grandfather, Matilde Torres; her cousins, Reynard Benton, Jr. and Lugene Frazier; her aunts, Dot, Trisha and Gene Rios and Paulette Daniels and two uncles, Pablo and Tony Torres.

Visitation will be 12:00 – 1:00 p.m Friday , March 10, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 1:00 p.m. Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

