WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassandra Ingram-Campbell, 48 of Warren, Ohio, departed this life on Monday, September 26, 2022.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 28,1974 to James and Mildred Ingram.

She went to Howland High School and was an Honor Student and was a Trumbull Career Technical Center STNA Graduate.

She enjoyed shopping and watching movies.

She leaves to cherish his memories, her spouse, Brent Campbell, Sr.; her son, Brent Campbell, Jr. of Warren; her sisters, Sharlene Rodriguez of North Dallas, Texas and Yolanda Ingram of Warren, Ohio; her siblings, Charles Ingram of Las Vegas, Nevada and Delshawn of Raleigh, North Carolina and the host of other family nd friends.

She was preceded in death by parents.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 13, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. with services following at 12:00 p.m.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.