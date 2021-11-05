Carrie Mae Randle King, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home on Monday November 8, 2021 for Carrie R. King. Calling hours will be an hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Mrs. King departed this life on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Pineville Rehabilitation and Living Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carrie was born on January 15, 1932 in Monroe, Louisiana to the late Floyd and Pearl Randle. She was the youngest of five children. At age 11 her aunt and uncle, Roosevelt and Pauline Flantroy took custody of her and they moved to Youngstown, Ohio. They nurtured and cared for her into adulthood. Carrie’s cousin, the late Dorothy Morgan and her parents also moved to Ohio at the same time and they maintained a life-long friendship.



After graduating from the Rayen High School in 1949 Carrie worked for a family as a nanny. They loved how she cared for their children and saw how ambitious and creative she was. They believed in her so much, they financed her opening a daycare center. She later worked for Mahoning County Welfare Department as a caseworker for about 15 years. She later managed an Adult Group Home and eventually opened one of her own. Carrie was a visionary and was not afraid to act on her dreams.



Aside from being ambitious, Carrie was a very caring and generous person. She enjoyed getting together with family and friends, she was a great cook and everyone looked forward to her delicious meals. She was willing to help anyone in need —whether it be a roof over your head, groceries on the table or advice on how to handle a difficult situation. She loved God and was very active in her church until her age and her health slowed her down.



Carrie was formerly married to the late Isaiah King, Jr. From this union she leaves five children to mourn her loss, Sylvia Ervin of Dayton, Kevin (Marilyn) King of Youngstown, Marla and Darryl King, of Charlotte and Derrick (Monica) King of Cincinnati. Her grandchildren include Shawnelle (Keygen) Bryant, Keisha Gibbs, Tiffany Butts, Andrew Gentry, Erica Ervin, Aristea King, Malcolm King and Darria King and great-grandchildren include Keygen and Christian Bryant.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her aunt and uncle; a son, Cameron King; four sisters, Ruth Riley, Dorothy Williams and Flora Coleman and a brother, Floyd Randle, Jr.



A visitation will be held Monday, November 8, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the Memory of Carrie King to:

The Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown

2105 Oak Hill Avenue

Youngstown, OH 44507

OR via the Web

bgcy.org

