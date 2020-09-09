Carol A. Hinton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Carol A. Hinton 70, of Youngstown, departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Ms. Hinton was born January 28, 1950 a daughter of John Hinton and Marguerite Williams.

She was an LPN and worked for Ron Joy Nursing Home and Rolling Acres. She also worked for Strouss’ Department Store, LTV Steel Mil; she was a beautician and attended Youngstown State University.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Tracy Harrington of Florida; her sons, Clifford Haynes of Columbus, Charles Hayes, Jr., Delbert R. Callahan III and Kenneth Menton III, all of Youngstown; her sisters, Harlene D. Williams and Janice E. Williams, both of Youngstown and a host of nieces nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her father, Samuel Hayes and a nephew, Akeem Williams.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. where a memorial celebration will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: