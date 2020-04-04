Carmine Hunt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Carmine Hunt, 49, of Brooklyn, New York, departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Mr. Hunt was born September 6, 1970 in Brooklyn, New York. A son of Lawrence and Jacqline Logan Hunt.

He graduated from East High School and he worked and for the Youngstown Country Club as a Caddy.

He loved music, reading books and was an avid LA Lakers and Dallas Cowboys fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; his daughter, Alisha Finney; his stepdaughter, Lauren Hunt; his brother, Carl D. Hunt; his grandparents, Marie Hunt and Edward Freeman and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to give a special acknowledgment to Pastor Juan and Deidre and VVC Family for all the acts of kindness during this difficult time.

Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.