Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm
Closings and delays
There are currently 91 active closings. Click for more details.

Carmine Hunt, Youngstown, Ohio

F.D. Mason Funeral Home

March 13, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Carmine Hunt, Youngstown, Ohio - obit
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Carmine Hunt, 49, of Brooklyn, New York, departed this life on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Mr. Hunt was born September 6, 1970 in Brooklyn, New York. A son of Lawrence and Jacqline Logan Hunt.

He graduated from East High School and he worked and for the Youngstown Country Club as a Caddy.

He loved  music, reading books and was an avid LA Lakers and Dallas Cowboys fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; his daughter, Alisha Finney; his stepdaughter, Lauren Hunt; his brother, Carl D. Hunt; his grandparents, Marie Hunt and Edward Freeman and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to give a special acknowledgment to Pastor Juan and Deidre and VVC Family for all the acts of kindness during this difficult time.

Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com