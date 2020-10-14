Carmella Bolea Anderson, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmella Bolea Anderson passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in her apartment in Girard, Ohio from complications from scleroderma with a pulmonary embolism. Carmella was 36 years old, single with no children.

Carmella Anderson was born on July 3, 1984 in Allegheny County to John Anderson and Concetta Brescio.

She moved from Pennsylvania as a child to Youngstown, Ohio. She grew up most of her childhood and teenage years on Ayers street on the east side of Youngstown.

Carmella attended Wilson High school and graduated in 2002. She also attended Muskingum University straight out of high school but became homesick and moved back home.

In 2005 Carmella was diagnosed with Scleroderma which is autoimmune disease which causes your skin and connective tissues to harden. It also affected other organ systems in her body.

Carmella attended ETI technical school in Niles, Ohio where she graduated in 2010 with a degree in medical billing and coding. She then attended DeVry University and graduated in 2014 with a Bachelors in Technical Management.

Carmella worked at White Oak Manor Nursing facility as a housekeeper and Biotest as a phlebotomist.



Carmella was highly intelligent and she loved school.

She was a member of the Scleroderma foundation. Carmella loved children. She loved being an aunty. Carmella was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She also enjoyed old school R&B songs like KC and Jojo. Carmella enjoyed couponing for household products. She enjoyed online shopping from various stores like QVC and Seventeeth Street. Carmella would do anything to help everyone. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her mother, Concetta Brescio; her siblings, Dominque Anderson, Samson Anderson, of Youngstown Ohio, Corrine Anderson, Sheila Anderson, John Anderson, Lola Graham, Aaron Brescio, AJ Jordan, all reside in Pennsylvania and Desiree Noele of North Carolina. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, Godson and best friend, and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Anderson and her brother, Adrian Anderson.

Family requests in lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Carmella Anderson to the Scleroderma Foundation.

The Anderson family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the F.D. Mason Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

