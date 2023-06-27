YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cameo A. Sharpe, 39 of Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, June 16, 2023 at his residence.

Cameo was born January 5, 1984 in Youngstown, a son of Dennis and Glenda Sharpe.

He attended The Rayen High School and later went to YouthBuild where he received a certificate in abatement and construction trade.

He worked at Asbestos Abatement Company, Kingsley’s Car Wash and various other jobs.

He loved listening to music, watching the many court shows and was an avid Raiders fan. He was always with family but seeing and talking to his children was his passion.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; four children, Antoine, Camille, Calia and Kamell; his siblings, Ervin, Nakia, Tomika, Derek, Kenneth, Tiara and Anyssa; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Joe and Tomie Lee Sharpe, Beulah Hubbert and Millie Fagans; a nephew, Jay’Kwon Sharpe; aunts and uncles.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

We are thankful and grateful to you for choosing us to care for your bereavement needs.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.