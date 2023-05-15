LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Calvin J. Hill, 60, Liberty, departed this life on Monday, May 8, 2023 at St Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown campus.

Calvin Hill was born December 5, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Willie and Louise J. Hill, Sr.

He attended Youngstown Public Schools and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School.

He worked for Great Lake Cheese Company in Hiram, Ohio.

He loved car shows, race cars and a challenging game of pool. He loved family dinners where he would bring his own carry out containers. He was always saying something to put a smile on your face.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Sierra Storey of Poland, Ohio; his father; his loving mother, Louise and his stepfather, Charles Griffin; a brother, Aaron C. (Alisa) Griffin of Youngstown; his aunt, Shirley Hill of Campbell; two uncles, Freeman (Phyllis) Grice of Pleasant Grove, Alabama and Joseph Griffin of Youngstown, Ohio; a close special friend, Yolanda Arcuri of Niles, Ohio; nieces, Aareon Shanice, Courtney, Aari and Aaliyah; nephews, Kevon, Juan, Calvin E., Aaron, Jr., Kraig William, Caleb and Aaron III and a host of cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Mamie Phillips, Lizzie and Joseph Hill and brothers, Willie Tykie Hill, Jr. and Eddie Asberry.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Temple Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Please remember to wear a mask when entering the church..

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the extreme honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement Thank you for entrusting us with your care.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.