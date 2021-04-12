Bryan Keith Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday April 7, 2021, God dispatched his Angels through the powers of the Holy Spirit to summon a good man into his heavenly vineyard.



Mr. Bryan Keith Brown was born on March 23, 1971, in Youngstown, a son of Leroy Barnes and Margie Bryant.

He went to South High School and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He worked several years for Domestic Uniform Rental and in passing for Dinesol Plastics Inc.

He loved to cut hair and was very good at fixing things. He was our comedian and loved to make people laugh and smile.

He leaves his children; Victoria Brown, Stephon Cornwell and Bryan K. Brown Jr., his mother: Margie (Ronnie) Bryant, his father, his siblings; Richard and Derek Brown and Ronda Bryant, a grandson; Marcellus D. Wilkins, a special aunt who was like a mother to him; Deborah Vasquez, and a host of other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Eula M. Brown, and James W. Brown, and an uncle; Eric Brown.



Funeral will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Friends may call from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Due to the pandemic please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) and use social distancing and wear your mask over your mouth and nose.

There will be a private service after the viewing for family only, so please do not linger.

Thank you in advance. F D Mason Funeral Staff.