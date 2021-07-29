Brittany Rae Hudson, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brittany Rae Hudson of 117 Maple Street, Niles, Ohio departed this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Howland, Ohio.



Brittany was born June 7, 1993 to her proud parents Carmen and Barbara Bobby Hudson in Youngstown.

She was a force of nature that loved nothing more than spending time with her sisters.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing her parents; a son, Princeton Hudson; three sisters, Brae and Breonna Hudson and Stephanie Zigler; four brothers, Brock, Major and Brady Hudson and Paul Zigler; her paternal grandmother, Beatrice Hudson and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amir Womack; maternal grandmother, Becky Bobby and her favorite person ever…. her great-grandmother, Evelyn Robbins.



Funeral service will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service at the funeral home.

Please remember to wear your mask that covers your mouth and nose when entering the building. Thank you in advance.

