Brenda L. Clark, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Brenda L. Clark, 59, of Youngstown, departed this life suddenly on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Mrs. Clark was born March 29, 1961, in Youngstown, a daughter of John E. Aikens and Delores J. Massengile.

She was a 1979 graduate of North High School.

Brenda recently retired after 26 years as a clerk for the Mahoning County Courthouse.

She was an avid reader of African American fiction and a Pittsburgh Steeler fan. Brenda loved cooking and trying out new recipes. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and outgoing personality.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, Melvin E. Clark, whom she married November 16, 1985; her mother; her son, Christopher Clark; her sisters, Cheryl L. Snyder and Shawn M. Crawford; her brother, Mark (Donita) Aikens; her stepmother, Inez Aikens; one niece, five nephews and host of other devoted relatives and friends.

She was preceded in by her father; stepfather, Rayfield Crawford, who raised her and two nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social Distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

