YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home.



Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L and Josephine E. Smith Walker.

She was a graduate of East High School 1983 and at Choffin of Cosmetology.

She was a manager at Ponderosa in Columbus and Perkins Restaurant in Hubbard, Ohio.

She leaves three sisters; Evangelist Lawanna Walker-Lockett, Elder Darlene Brown, and Sister Dara Walker, a brother; Rev. Bruce Francis, nephews; Julius, Lamar, Juan, Denzel and Justin, Nieces; Desiree, two great-nieces, one great-nephew, one great-great-nephew, and one great-great-niece.



She will especially be missed when she represented her Pittsburgh Steelers at every broadcasted game, complete with her clothing, hat and that TERRIBLE TOWEL!



She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Deonta Walker.



Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cathedral of Hope at 1315 Jacob’s Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.



Please be mindful of the CDC protocol by wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.