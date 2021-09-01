Brandon M. Bell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brandon M. Bell, 28, Warren, departed this life on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.



Mr. Bell was born May 15, 1993, in Youngstown, a son of John Bell and Ayanna Mills.

He was a Chaney High School graduate and was the Manager of the family own business “Mills on Wheels Limo Service”.

He was a bright, hilarious businessman that was very loving, protective and would light up any room with his smile and bubbly personality. He would also give the shirt off his back just like his mother.

He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings, Toby Mills, Dejon Jenkins, David Jenkins, Stephanie Mills, Charnae Green, Chaylyn Green, Jeion Bell and Jamerre Bell; his Godmother, Charla Green; grandmothers, Rosalyn Penn and Janet Mills; his aunts, Selima Flowers and Alexis King; an uncle, Farrell Mills; his girlfriend, Brittany Martin and a host of other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his mother; his grandfather, John Mills and an aunt, Sally Elliot.



Funeral service will be Friday, September 3, 2021 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., at 1:00 pm. Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.