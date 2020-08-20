Bradley Robinson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Bradley Robinson 48, of Youngstown, departed life on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Mr. Robinson was born March 11, 1972 in Youngstown a son of Lee Robinson and Bernice Crenshaw.

He was a high school graduate, he also enjoyed watching TV, going to the movies, fishing and traveling.

He leaves to cherish his memory siblings, Leenice (Carl) Drake, Lee Robinson, Beresa (Aaron) Brown, and Carla (William) Robinson, Marlon, Shara, Chris and Montrell Drake, Symone, Anthony and Martino Robinson and Gary, Alishia and Tylen along with a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22 2020 at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, where a funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld, seating will be limited only for immediate family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 21, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

