YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Booker Taliaferro Newberry III, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation in Boardman, Ohio.

He was born on January 19, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the eldest of two sons born to the union of Florence Lee and Booker Taliaferro Newberry II.

He attended Princeton Jr. High and South High School, where he was a star athlete and a very talented musician and singer. He began his love for music at a very young age, touching the hearts of many with his powerful voice.

He attended Greater Friendship Baptist Church where he was a member of the church choir as a child. It was at church where he met the love of his life, Diane Clarice Ballinger, whom he married May 11, 1973.

During his teenage years, he was a member of the singing group, The Mystic Knights, winning countless talent shows and variety shows. He was later united with the musical group “Sweet Thunder”, where they were known for their hit single, “Baby I Need Your Love Today”. Years later he began his solo career that produced the platinum selling hit single “Love Town”, in London, England.

His employment consisted of being an Intensive Probation Officer at the Juvenile Justice Center and a security office for St. Moritz in Youngstown, Ohio.

While living in Huntsville, Alabama briefly, he was employed as a guard at the Redstone Arsenal. Upon his return back to Ohio, he was employed at the Mahoning County Children Service Board. He also played the keyboard at numerous churches in the area.

He leaves to cherish his memory forever, his children, Arkeylah (Dewayne) Armstrong, LaNeece Ballinger, Booker Newberry IV and Willina Newberry, all of Youngstown Ohio; one brother, Byron Todd Newberry, of Sharon, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren, Shanika Porch of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Klashell Lively, Jasmine Lard, David Porch, Steven Jeter, Troy Cunningham, Roslyn Porch, Jessica Jeter, William Mixon, Whitney Mixon, and Booker Newberry V, all of Youngstown, Ohio and Tajea Cunningham and Troya Cunningham (whom he shared a very special bond with) of Huntsville, Alabama; 21 great-grandchildren; his aunt, Theresa Newberry of Detroit Michigan, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Clarice Newberry, his parents; his grandparents; and his uncle, Adolphus George Newberry.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m, Monday , April 17, 2023 at New Vision New Day Church where services will follow promptly at 12:00 p.m.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

