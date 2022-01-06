YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie L. Hall, 60, Youngstown, departed this life Friday, December 24, 2021 at her residence.



Ms. Hall was born May 1, 1961 in Youngstown, a daughter of Eugene Hall and Bonnie Thomas.

She graduated from The Rayen High School.

She enjoyed being with family. She was a homemaker who loved cooking, baking, and listening to music, and the beats made her want to start dancing which she also enjoyed.



She leaves to cherish her memory her only son Brandon Hall, her granddaughter Arionna Hall, her sister; Freddie (Clyde) Whitfield of Arkansas, her nieces;Laquita and Tiffanie Whitfield of Arkansas and her Ebony Hall whom was like a daughter to her, two great-nieces Amari LaBooth and Aniya Whitfield, one great- nephew; Ja’Ceon LaBooth and godmother Ruth Walker and a host of other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her daughter Shannon Hall, both of her parents, her sisters Loretta and Ella Hall and her brothers; Eugene and Phillip Hall.



Funeral service will be Monday January 10, 2022 at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES (6 FOOT RULE) OF SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEARING YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING.