Billy Lafayette Malone, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Lafayette Malone was born June 19, 1957, in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Bill Malone and Juanita Alice Taylor-Malone of Jacksonville, Florida.

On Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the age of 64, God dispatched his angels to Baptist Medical Center and carried him home.

Affectionately known as “Billy Boo” to his friends and family, he accepted Christ into his life at an early age. He was an active member of Prevailing Word World Outreach in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Billy served as a Deacon, as well as, on the Executive Board. Billy led the Summer Outreach Services, T.H.E. Drama Team and Vacation Bible School.

After graduating from New Castle High School in 1975, Billy Boo went on to work at Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, where he survived 35 years of winter. Billy retired in February 2020.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Aubrey and Maggie Phenola Taylor; his paternal grandparents, James and Mattie Austin Malone, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Billy will be deeply missed by his parents Bill and Nee Nee of Jacksonville, Florida; his only son, Jory Malone of New Castle, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Celisa Riley of Woodbridge, Virginia; Odette Redding of Columbus, Ohio and Victoria Malone of New Castle, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Zavion Edwards and Tony (Chase) Reeves of Woodbridge, Virginia; Jori Malone and Timia Arroyo of New Castle, Pennsylvania; Ga’Cory and Gie’Onnie Alfred of Columbus, Ohio; best friend/brother, Kevin Session; “special sister,” Jada Taylor; godson, Bryce Shepherd; beloved sister-in-law, Terrie “TJ” Hall and The Hall family; one uncle and a host of aunts, cousins and friends whom he loved and cared for.

Billy Boo was a humble blessing and we miss him already.

A funeral service will be Monday, December 6, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at the Prevailing Word World Outreach Center. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 Noon on Monday at the church.

Please follow CDC guidelines (six-foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building.

F.D. Mason Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during their time of bereavement.

