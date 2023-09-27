YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverlyann Chambliss Lee transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Beverly was born October 19, 1943 in Norfolk County, Virginia the daughter of Hamilton and Geraldine Ralph Chambliss. Upon her mothers untimely death at a very young age, she was raised by her grandparents James C. and Daisy Ralph Ellis.

A graduate of I.C. Norcom High School, Beverly went on to Virginia State College graduating with a Bachelor’s in Sociology.

She briefly taught outside of Petersburg, Virginia.

She married Rev. Morris W. Lee on June 11, 1966 and moved to Youngstown, Ohio with her husband who was the Pastor of Third Baptist Church. To this union, two children were born Morris, Jr. and Miriam Melissa.



Beverly was a stay at home mom, being heavily involved in PTA and other parent organizations. While covering for a classroom without a teacher, Beverly decided to return to school all while working as a substitute teacher with the Youngstown City Schools.

She received her Master’s in Education from Youngstown State University in 1985.

Her first teaching position was at Lincoln Elementary. She went on to teach at Harrison, Jackson, Southside Upper Elementary I and II and Harding before retiring in 2008. After retirement, she worked at Williamson Elementary as a substitute teacher and also as an office assistant until her health forced her to discontinue in 2017. She was awarded Teacher of the Year and became an influential mentor to many young teachers during her career.

As a member of Third Baptist Church , Sister Lee or “Mama” Lee was a member of the Courtesy Committee Literary Guild, Altar Guild, Culinary Committee and Missionary Circle #5. She was active with the Deaconess a Sunday School teacher for the Young Adult Class and a Girl Scout Leader. Beverly was an advisor to the Third Baptist Church Alumni Association, a member of the Greater Mill Creek Board of Managers and a teacher and advisor for both Bible School and Day Camp. Her high soprano voice was heard in the Senior Choir, the Adult Ensemble and the Inspirational Chorus. Miss Beverly directed numerous weddings and at one time served as substitute secretary for the church when the current secretary was out for an extended illness. Over the years she had also served as a delegate for various baptist conventions such as the National Baptist USA and the Lott Carey Foreign Mission. Mrs. Lee was a treasurer and Past Matron of Rising Sun Chapter #82 and currently a member of Covenant Chapter #48. She was also a member of Order of the Golden Circle Bezaleel Assembly #19. Beverly had been studying to obtain her funeral director license and was close to taking her board certifications before her health declined.

Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, decorating and making floral arrangements and playing the piano. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing pickleball. One of her many joys that Beverly had was sending out greeting cards for every occasion to everyone. She watched Perry Mason and Columbo every evening and often watched the Cooking Channel and the Game Show Network. Finally, Beverly was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan and never missed a game even during her illness.

Beverly leaves to rejoice in her peace her son , Morris, Jr.; her daughter, Miriam (fiancé, Richard); her granddaughter, JoLisa Collier-Lee and her bonus granddaughter, Chelsea Anderson, all of Youngstown; her brother, Bobby Roberts of Florence, South Carolina; her sister, Dr. Malvine Richard of Wilmington, Delaware; her Godsons, Michael (Cordela) Torbert of Mechanicville, Virginia and Andrew Jackson, Jr. of Jeanette, Louisiana; along with a host of close relatives and friends, including Shirley Harrison, Gwen Byrd and Geneva Mason, who were like her sisters and whom she spoke with almost daily. We can’t forget her beloved pets, Zuri and King.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; her husband, the Rev. Dr. Morris W. Lee who transition July 26, 2019 and her brother, Charles Chambliss.

A homegoing celebration was held 12:00 Noon Monday, September 25, 2023 at Third Baptist Church and a visitation was also held on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

