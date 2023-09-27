YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Miss Beverly Ann Rogers of Middletown, Connecticut, departed this life on Monday, September 3, 2023.

Miss Rogers was born August 20, 1942, a child of Louis and Gertrude Rogers.

She went to the Rayen High School.

She was formerly employed at Pick Hotel and the Jewish Center in Manhattan, New York.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Danielle Rogers; her sisters, Charmaine Evans (Rogers) of Youngstown, Sandra Rogers of Oakland, California, Emma Wallace and Alberta McMillian, all of Youngstown; two brothers, Larry Rogers of Warren and Alfred Collier of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son , Kevin Rogers; her siblings, Marilyn Rogers, Jeanette Rogers-Belt, Loretta Rogers, Elmer (Ham) Rogers and Louis (Red) Rogers and her granddaughter, Jaela Peterson.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Reed’s Chapel AME Church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. in Youngstown has given the honor to serve the family locally during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

