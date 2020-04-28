Beverly A. Hamilton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Hamilton, 79, of Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020 peacefully at her home.

Mrs. Hamilton was born May 7, 1940 in Youngstown Ohio the daughter of Willie and Pencicola Washington Love.

She attended North High School and later was employed at GE Lamp Plant and also was a cook for the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

Beverly’s greatest joy was her family; especially spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to cook, watch tennis, fishing and hunting on television, as well as watching the Food Network, QVC shopping channel and going to the casino.

She leaves to cherish her memory her siblings, Maurice Love, Sandra Greene-McDaniel, Marshone Blair and Denise Howell; her grandchildren, Dawn Love, Keith Lightning, Keisasia ( Dontae) Love, Marquee Blackmond, Kevin, Keith, Jr., Devron and Beverly Love, Beverly Bryant and Tasha Johnson; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Keith Allen Love and her siblings, Karriem Ali, Willie and John Love, Carolyn Pruitt and Patsy Benson.

Due to COVID-19, private services for immediate family will be held at their convenience.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

