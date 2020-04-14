Betty Jean Nance, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Nance entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Mercy Health Medical Center in Boardman, Ohio.

Betty was born on December 11, 1938 to the union of Theopolis and Gussie Lewis and was the third of four children.



Betty was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and attended the Youngstown City Schools.

She was employed by the Packard Electric Division of General Motors in Warren, Ohio and retired after 38 years of service. Following retirement, she worked part- time for the Youngstown City Schools in food service at Youngstown State University’s Early College Program.



Betty was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she joined as a youngster while attending alongside her grandmother.

She thoroughly enjoyed sharing her artistic flair in fashion and home decorating, along with hosting and entertaining in her home.

Betty was a past member of the Fidelis Social Club and a member of the Ohio Black Women’s Leadership Caucus, Youngstown Chapter.

She was a 37-year cancer survivor and would share her experiences while volunteering for the Cancer Society.



Betty will forever be remembered with love by her children, Pamela Carter of Nashville, Tennessee, Judith Nance of Detroit, Michigan, Darlene Nance of Los Angeles, California, Karen Nance also of Las Angeles, California and Weyman (Shirley) Jackson of Austintown, Ohio; a brother, Phillip Lewis of Detroit, Michigan; four precious grandchildren, Damon (Jaime) Lewis of Nashville, Tennessee, Tanasa Rider-Davis of Los Angeles, California, Roy Hemsley of Los Angeles, California and Weyman (Liz) Jackson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and five great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, William Francis Nance; two siblings, Carole Brittenum and Theopolis Lewis, Jr., along with a niece, LaFawn Brittenum.

Viewing hours will be held on Friday, April 17 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A celebration of life with a private service will be held on the following day.

Due to the current pandemic conditions, capacity will be limited and social distancing will be enforced.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.

