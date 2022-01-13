YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Betty Ann Bell-Funderburg transitioned to be with God on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at her home in Youngstown, Ohio.

Elder Funderburg was born October 27, 1948 in Lowellville, Ohio, a daughter of Marcel an Emma Fannings-LaBooth.

Betty graduated from East High School an went on to attend Penn Ohio College and Harding Business College where she obtained degrees in accounting and business management.

Elder Funderburg worked for Dandridge Nursing Center as a medical records clerk for 20 years before retiring in 2018.

Betty was ordained an Elder of the Church of God in Christ in 1994 while attending Ebenezer Church of God in Christ in Youngstown. Her commitment to family and God is what drove her passions in life. Elder Funderburg was a founding member of the Living Word Church and ministerial staff at the time of her transition.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, two sons, Willie (Althea) Blackmon, Jr. of Girard, Ohio and Samuel (Shawntae) Blackmon, Sr. of Youngstown, Ohio; a daughter, Catherine (Walt) Shaw-Wood of Cleveland, Ohio; her granddaughter, whom she reared and adored, Ashley (James) Morgan of San Antonio, Texas; a very special friend an companion, Bert Blunt of Youngstown, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family; a sister-in-law, Virginia Fannings of Struthers, Ohio and an unnumbered amount of long time friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Funderburg; four brothers, Marcel LaBooth, Jr., Richard A. Fanning, Warren LaBooth and Thomas Fannings; five sisters, Jeanette Riddle Pope, Dianetta Payne, Audrey Hart, Pauline Sanchez and Laurel Thompson; two grandsons, Keith Shaw and Roy Lee Davis and a host of nieces an nephews.

A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2033 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 West Rayen Avenue, with a visitation with the family from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing, wearing your mask over your mouth nose will be required and seating will be limited.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.