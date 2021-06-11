Bessie L. Herron, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie L. Herron, 93 Youngstown, departed this life to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2021 at her home.



Mrs. Herron was born August 28, 1927 in Ariton, Alabama, the last and youngest of 16 born to Eli and Charlotte Kelly Condrey.

Bessie was a homemaker and an avid fisherman.

She accepted her Lord and Savior at a young age. She was a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and read and studied her Bible daily.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory her grandchildren, LaTausha (late Kenneth) Smith, William (Crystal Wright) Teague, Autumn (Howard) Judge, Kanisha Herron and Kevin Herron; two nephews, William (Betty) Miller and James (Sina) Caldwell of Texas; two nieces, Gladys (late James) Carwell and Wanda (late James) Condrey and a host of other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the late Otis Herron, who passed in 2010; her children, Karen Y. Allison and Kevin Herron and her 15 siblings.



Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.



Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose. Please do not linger so the family can start their private funeral service promptly at 10:00 a.m.



A television tribute will air Sunday, June 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.