BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie E. Miller 88, of Boardman, who transitioned this life on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Ms. Miller was born June 6, 1935 in Jackson, Mississippi.

She was of the Christian faith.

Bessie enjoyed planting flowers, cooking, spending time with her grandchildren and sitting outside in the sunshine.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Donnie Smith, Matthew Smith and William (Janice) Miller; her grandchildren, Darlena, Denzel, Larry (Dionna) and Jerome and a host of other family, including her great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Miller; her son, Robert Miller and two daughters, Equilla Miller and Julier Lucas.

A celebration of life service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Lighthouse Covenant Ministries.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.