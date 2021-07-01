Bertie Barrington Burley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Bertie Barrington Burley, 59, of Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.

Bertie was born on June 24, 1962, in Youngstown, a son of Willie and Ola Spann Burley.

Bertie attended East High School and completed a certification in medical billing and coding.

He worked various construction jobs.

He played youth football for The Southside Warriors and was a youth boxer for the Buckey Elks at 115 pounds, lightweight. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He loved working out and enjoyed listening to music.

He recently began attending Jehovah’s House of Prayer, C.O.G.I.C. church and really enjoyed attending services.

Bertie mostly loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and family.

To cherish in his memory, he leaves four loving sons, Bertie Delvon McQueen of Greensboro, North Carolina, Quentin Darrell Burley of Youngstown, Ohio, Jujuan Q. Burley and Dwaylian Marquis Gray-Burley of Fort Wayne Indiana and three grandchildren; four sisters, Gloria (Lester Wiley) Spann-Burley of Columbiana, Carol Turner-Burley, Rose and Deania Burley; four brothers, Willie (Beverly A. Butler) Burley, Dwight (Juanita) Burley, Curtis and Jerald Burley, all of Youngstown; a host of nieces; nephews; family and riends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Laddie and Elizabeth Spann, Erusher and Gussie Burley.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, July 6, at the funeral home.

Please wear your face masks when you enter into the funeral home and please do not linger so that the family can start the funeral service promptly at 11:00 a.m. Thank you in advance.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.