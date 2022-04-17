WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Mae Campbell, 84, of 1637 Woodbine, Warren, Ohio, departed this life on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Oasis Nursing Home, following a brief Illness, peacefully surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Campbell was born December 5, 1937, Benham, Kentucky, a daughter of Oscar Wallace and Odessa Norris Lee Williams.

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Middlesborg, Kentucky.

She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker, who loves Father God and instilled the meaning of faith in everyone she came across.

She married the love of her life Dave Campbell in 1957 and passing away on April 26, 2009.

She leaves her children, Marvin O. Campbell of Los Angeles, California, Reda (Antonio) Marshall of Garfield Heights, Ohio, Walter (Cindi) Campbell of Youngstown, Dave F. ( Jennifer) Campbell of Liberty and Brent D. Campbell of Warren; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Ann Lee-Lilly of Warren, Michigan, Jacques Lee of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Alfreda Williams Cloud of Morristown, Tennessee, Michael Williams of Oscar, North Carolina and Larry Myles of Detroit, Michigan and nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Williams.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Eastside Church of Christ in Warren Ohio. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family at his time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.