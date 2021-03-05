Berley Lee Dempsey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Berley Lee Dempsey, 86, passed away Tuesday evening, March 2, 2021 in the comfort of his daughter’s home, surrounded by family.

Berley Lee Dempsey was born on December 26, 1934 in Sylvania, GA, as the only child of Julia Mathews and Elgin Dempsey.

As a Youngstown Public School attendee, he then later enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.

A man of faith, Berley was a member of The Cathedral of Hope, in Youngstown, Ohio. He also served on the Men’s Board, Security team, and Associate member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars.

Berley loved reading and watching westerns and playing cards with his buddies, especially enjoying the camaraderie amongst them. A devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, his laughter and humor will be missed by all that knew him.

Berley will be missed by his special companion Shirley Hill, of Campbell, Ohio. His loving children; Felicia (James) Cotton of Youngstown, D’Arcy Dempsey of Bedford and Charisse Douglass of Youngstown. Seven grandchildren; A’Licia, James Jr., Jurnee, Tierra, Jamal, Julienne Sr. and Charelle, and two great-grandchildren to cherish his memory and carry on his sense of humor and personality.

Berley was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at The Cathedral of Hope, 1315 Jacobs Road, Youngstown, OH 44505 with Pastor Paula S. Lockett-Harris officiating.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, to wear a mask.

